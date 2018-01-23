Perryville, MO police looking for 2 for questioning - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Perryville, MO police looking for 2 for questioning

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
(Source: Perryville PD) (Source: Perryville PD)
PERRYVILLE, MO (KFVS) -

The Perryville Police Department needs the public's help in identifying two people about an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information regarding either person please contact Officer Dylon Wyatt at 573-547-4546.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly