Couple tries to clear drain in Grand Tower, IL, creates deadly poisonous gas

Jackson County Sheriff's Department responded to call of a Grand Tower man not breathing.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Department, a Grand Tower couple was trying to clear a clogged drain by mixing a commercial cleaner with bleach.

The mixing of the two chemicals created a poisonous gas.

The man was unable to make it out of the home and died from the gas. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was able to get out and call 911. She was transported to a local hospital and later flown to a St. Louis hospital.

