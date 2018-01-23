Couple tried to clear drain in Grand Tower, IL; created deadly poisonous gas

A Grand Tower, Illinois man died and a woman was taken to the hospital after deputies say they tried to clear a drain by mixing commercial cleaner with bleach.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Department identified the man as 68-year-old Alvin S. Heggie and the woman as 67-year-old Eileen L. Hudgins.

Deputies said on Wednesday Hudgins was in stable condition.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Department, deputies were called to home around 3:13 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 23 for a report of a man not breathing.

They said the couple tried to clear a clogged drain by mixing a commercial cleaner with bleach. The mixing of the two chemicals created a poisonous gas.

Heggie was unable to make it out of the home and died from the gas. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

They say Hudgins managed to get out and call 911.

She was taken to an area hospital and later airlifted to a St. Louis hospital.

