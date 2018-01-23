Grandfather of Marshall County student speaks out after shooting

A shooting at Marshall County High School has left many shocked by the event.

The granddaughter of Michael Thompson, a barber of Grant's barber shop, was right behind the shooter.

Thompson's granddaughter was willing to talk about the shooting and so were many others that came into the barbershop.

Many people were sad and shocked by the shooting and Thompson said he was worried about how to help these kids talk and better explain their emotions about the situation.

"This is something that will probably be with them all their lives," said Thompson. "These children in this school, they'll probably live with this the rest of their lives."

Some tip on how to address some of these issues with children and students can be found here.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.