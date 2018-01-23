Love, support and shock pour out following Marshall County High School deadly shooting

Several lawmakers and community officials have expressed their reactions following a deadly shooting at Marshall County High School.

A total of 2 students were killed and 17 were injured when a 15-year-old male student open fired inside the building Tuesday morning.

Since the shooting, students have expressed their shock, and community leaders have shared their love and support on social media.

Here's a closer look at the reactions to the Marshall County High School shooting.

From a student's perspective

Nichole Cartmell spoke with Braden Holland, who was inside the building when the first shot rang out.

The junior at Marshall County High School said it started out as a normal day.

He arrived at school and walked in to catch up with his friends.

Not long after he heard a pop.

At first, he thought it might've been someone dropping their books, but when he heard the echo he knew it was a gunshot.

He says he heard 3 more shots as he began running for safety.

Obviously, he's still trying to wrap his mind around all of this.

"I'm just really shaken up, I did not expect that at all, weird because I was just thinking about, I was thinking we're a really fortunate county to not have shootings regularly like that, and then today it happens, it's just weird," Holland said.

I'll let him tell you what happened just 3 minutes before classes started.

Cartmell asked Holland what he'd like to tell the community as we move forward, he says just pray.

Community response

The Murray vs. Calloway County basketball game on Tuesday, January 23, will be themed with Marshall County High School's school colors. Murray will dress in blue and Calloway County in orange as they unite in this time of tragedy.

The Kentucky Lake Convention & Visitors Bureau will have Marshall County Strong/#PRAYFORMARSHALL silicon wristbands for sale starting Friday around noon. They will be donating a wristband to every student, teacher and staff member at MCHS, and the remainder will be $1 each. All money raised will go to the families and victims of this morning’s tragic and devastating event. For more information, call their office at 270-527-3128 or stop by 93 Carroll Rd.

Before Paducah's City Commission Meeting on Tuesday, Mayor Brandi Harless held a moment of silence at the beginning of the meeting in recognition of the tragedy. "This is our region, and they (Marshall County families are a big part of our community as well," said Harless.

Lawmaker response

Kentucky Governor Bevin released a statement after his press conference.

"This is a tremendous tragedy and speaks to the heartbreak present in our communities. It is unbelievable that this would happen in a small, close-knit community like Marshall County. As there is much unknown, I encourage people to love on each other at this time. Do not speculate, but come alongside each other in support and allow the facts to come out." -Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tweeted that his thoughts are with all involved.

Closely tracking reports of the tragedy in Benton, #Kentucky at Marshall County High School and my thoughts are with the students, teachers, faculty, and the entire community. Thank you to the first responders who continue to put themselves in harm's way to protect others. — Leader McConnell (@SenateMajLdr) January 23, 2018

He also commented on the tragedy on the Senate floor.

“First, this morning began with reports of a tragedy at Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky. State officials have reported at least one confirmed death and several injuries. My staff in western Kentucky is at the high school and is in close contact with local officials. They are monitoring the situation and will be providing me with updates throughout the day. “I know I speak for communities across my home state in sending prayers of comfort and healing to students, faculty, and everyone affected by this violence. Our hearts are with the entire community in Marshall County. And our gratitude is with the first responders who rush into harm’s way.”

The Kentucky Education Association said leaders and staff are just learning the details.

KEA leaders and staff are just learning details of the unfolding tragedy in Marshall County. We know that this kind of senseless, preventable violence will have a profound and lasting impact on the entire community, as was the case in West Paducah and too many other communities where students, faculty and staff have been assaulted. KEA President Stephanie Winkler said, “We are saddened by the news from Marshall County. Our prayers and our thoughts are with everyone there who has been affected. Every student deserves a safe place to learn and employees deserve a safe place to work.” KEA and NEA will continue to reach out to members, friends and colleagues in the Marshall County Schools to offer help and support through the difficult weeks and months ahead.

Superintendent Joshua W. Stafford of Vienna High School released a statement about the situation just to the south of Vienna, Illinois.

"We are aware that there has been an active shooter event at Marshall County School which is about 45 minutes south of us. As confirmed via our local law enforcement the shooter has been apprehended. We are in constant contact with local authorities and, as already is a frequent practice, we will have uniformed officers on campus and around the school. Everyone's vigilance in safety matters is key. If you hear or see something never hesitate to say something. Preventing and or responding to these situations require you and the entire community to be active and engaged. We do appreciate the continued efforts of local law enforcement, school staff, the school safety team, the early intervention team, and the entire community for the numerous trainings, communication enhancements, and collaboration of resources that have have and continue to develop in our efforts to keep everyone safe and prepared. If you have any questions or concerns please let me know. Thank you." - Joshua W. Stafford, Superintendent

