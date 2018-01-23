Duckworth to be first sitting US senator to give birth

A school shooting occurred at the Marshall County Kentucky High School on Tuesday morning.
A school shooting occurred at the Marshall County Kentucky High School on Tuesday morning.
Paducah police are investigating a threat against a student a Paducah Tilghman High School.
Paducah police are investigating a threat against a student a Paducah Tilghman High School.
After a cold night tonight, the remainder of the work week will bring more sunshine and gradually warming conditions.
After a cold night tonight, the remainder of the work week will bring more sunshine and gradually warming conditions.
A Saline County doctor convicted of trying to have the state's attorney kidnapped was sentenced on Tuesday, Jan. 23.
A Saline County doctor convicted of trying to have the state's attorney kidnapped was sentenced on Tuesday, Jan. 23.
The City of Cape Storm Water Department will be closing the 2400 block of Brookwood Dr. on Jan. 24 at 8 a.m.
The City of Cape Storm Water Department will be closing the 2400 block of Brookwood Dr. on Jan. 24 at 8 a.m.