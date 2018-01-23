Police investigate threat made against Paducah student

Paducah police are investigating a threat against a student a Paducah Tilghman High School. The suspect mentioned the tragic events at Marshall County High School

Detective Matt Scherr was called to Paducah Tilghman High School after a student told school officials that someone she knew had taken responsibility for the shooting at Marshall County High School, and told her, "and you're next,"

The suspect was located in Mattoon, Illinois and was found to be in no way connected to the shooting at Marshall County. Charges are pending against the suspect.

Paducah police would like to reassure parents that all indications are that the threat was directed at the student, and not at the high school.

Paducah PD have been in contact with school officials and will have an increased presence at the school.

Metropolis Police have also reported no threats to schools in Massac County.

