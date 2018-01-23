Police investigate threat made against Paducah student

A school shooting occurred at the Marshall County Kentucky High School on Tuesday morning.
Paducah police are investigating a threat against a student a Paducah Tilghman High School.
After a cold night tonight, the remainder of the work week will bring more sunshine and gradually warming conditions.
A Saline County doctor convicted of trying to have the state's attorney kidnapped was sentenced on Tuesday, Jan. 23.
The City of Cape Storm Water Department will be closing the 2400 block of Brookwood Dr. on Jan. 24 at 8 a.m.
A school shooting occurred at the Marshall County Kentucky High School on Tuesday morning.
The 5-year-old's parents say she is in a lot of pain but is doing well.
A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.
The California couple accused of abusing and keeping their 13 children imprisoned apparently traveled to Huntsville for a bizarre sexual encounter several years ago.
Jazz Fest announced a star-studded lineup for the 2018 music fest. -insert bands here- Below is a list of acts already confirmed: -list- The complete lineup can be found here. Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.
The family of a 20-year-old woman and mother is coping with her loss after she was found shot to death at a Myrtle Beach motel overnight.
A search-and-rescue operation is underway after a woman fell off the Carnival Triumph into the Gulf of Mexico Sunday night.
Out of nowhere, a deer appears to jump through an office window and scramble about on a worker's desk, knocking off nearly everything in sight.
Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Crime Stoppers has released information about a man wanted for aggravated burglary and domestic violence.
The wholesale street value of the heroin is approximately $2 million. The retail street value of the heroin is approximately $10 million.
