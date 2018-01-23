Police arrest man accused of threatening Paducah Tilghman student

Paducah Police have arrested a man accused of threatening a Paducah Tilghman student.

Detective Matt Scherr was called to Paducah Tilghman High School on Tuesday, January 23, after a student told school officials that someone she knew had taken responsibility for the shooting at Marshall County High School, and told her, "and you're next."

Three days later, 19-year-old DeTaveon Day of Mattoon, Illinois, was arrested by Lakeland College Police Department.

Day is charged with second-degree terroristic threatening and harassing communication.

Day was determined to have no connection to the incident in Marshall County.

He was jailed in Coles County, Ill., awaiting extradition to Kentucky. He is originally from Trigg County.

