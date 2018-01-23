Doctor convicted of plotting to kidnap State's Attorney sentenced

The sentencing for a Saline County doctor convicted of trying to have the state's attorney kidnapped has been rescheduled.

A Saline County doctor convicted of trying to have the state's attorney kidnapped was sentenced on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

According to the Saline County State's Attorney, Brian T. Burns, age 58, of Harrisburg, Illinois was handed a sentence of 20 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Under state law, he must serve 85 percent of his sentence. He was found guilty of aggravated kidnapping after a trial in May 2017.

Burns solicited an undercover law enforcement officer to kidnap former Saline County State’s Attorney Mike Henshaw.

