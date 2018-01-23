Cape Girardeau street to close on 1/24 for repairs - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau street to close on 1/24 for repairs

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The City of Cape Storm Water Department will be closing the 2400 block of Brookwood Dr. on Jan. 24 at 8 a.m.

This is for emergency storm line repairs. Road work is expected to last one or two days depending on conditions.

Detours will be in place. Drivers are asked to use caution in all work zones.

