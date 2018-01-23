Cape Girardeau street to close on 1/24 for repairs

The City of Cape Storm Water Department will be closing the 2400 block of Brookwood Dr. on Jan. 24 at 8 a.m.

This is for emergency storm line repairs. Road work is expected to last one or two days depending on conditions.

Detours will be in place. Drivers are asked to use caution in all work zones.

