Cairo, IL man pleads guilty to attempted armed robbery of bank

The man who admitted to killing two women during the May 2014 attempted robbery of the First National Bank in Cairo, Illinois was sentenced in court on Thursday, May 25.

Man sentenced to life in prison for deadly attempted robbery at Cairo, IL bank

A Cairo, Illinois man has pleaded guilty to the attempted armed robbery of the First National Bank in Cairo in 2014.

Otha Don Watkins, III, 35, assisted James Nathanial Watts in the crime, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Watts had pleaded guilty to the attempted bank robbery and was sentenced in May 2017 to life in prison plus 10 years.

Two bank employees were killed and one seriously injured in the attempted robbery.

Watkins also pled guilty to making false statements to the FBI during the investigation of the attempted bank robbery, possessing a stolen firearm, and conspiring with Watts to commit robberies that interfered with interstate commerce.

Sentencing for Watkins was set for March 21.

The investigation, in this case, was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Illinois State Police with the assistance of numerous other law enforcement agencies in Illinois and Missouri.

He is already serving time in connection to the robbery of a McDonalds in Cape Girardeau in 2014.

