Vigils and prayer services held for Marshall County High School

The community is joining hands to gather for those affected by the Marshall County High School deadly shooting that happened the morning of Tuesday, January 23.

2 people are dead and 17 are injured after a 15-year-old student entered the school and started shooting.

Several churches and schools will hold prayer vigils and services to pray for the victims to cope with the tragedy:

Lyon County Schools - community prayer service tonight at 6 p.m.

Impact Church - community prayer tonight at 6 p.m.

First Christian Church in Benton - prayer service tonight 7 p.m.

Bethel Baptist Church in Gilbertsville - prayer service tonight at 6 p.m.

Washington Street Baptist Church in Paducah - prayer service tonight at 6 p.m.

Life in Christ Church in Marion, KY – prayer service tonight at 6:30 p.m.

His House Ministries in Mayfield – open today from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. for a prayer meeting.

New Zion Church in Benton – prayer vigil tonight at 6 p.m.

Old Salem Road Missionary Baptist Church at 2447 Old Salem Road in Murray, Kentucky - prayer vigil tonight at 6 p.m.

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes student organization is sponsoring a community-wide prayer tonight at 7 p.m. at Livingston Central High School located at 750 US 60 in Smithland.

The Kentucky Veteran and Patriot Museum at 635 Phillips Drive (Hwy 286) in Wickliffe, Kentucky - prayer vigil today at 4:30 p.m.

Mayfield Church of the Nazarene located at 1200 West Broadway in Mayfield - prayer vigil tonight at 7 p.m.

Arcadia United Methodist Church located at 61 Lone Oak Road in Paducah - prayer vigil tonight at 7 p.m.

Briensburg United Methodist Church located at 1908 Briensburg Road in Benton, Kentucky - prayer vigil tonight at 6 p.m.

Little Cypress Baptist Church at 10261 US 62 in Calvert City - prayer meeting tonight at 7 p.m.

Pathway Baptist Church 229 West 5th Ave. in Calvert City - prayer meeting tonight at 6:30 p.m.

Gospel Mission Worship Center located at 6905 Benton Road in Paducah will be open at 2 p.m. today for prayer.

Grace Point Reidland at 6125 Benton Road - prayer meeting on tonight at 7 p.m.

Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church at 1950 Big Bear Highway in Benton, Kentucky - prayer meeting on tonight at 6:00 p.m.

Benton Church of Christ at 3091 Main Street in Benton, Kentucky - prayer meeting tonight at 5 p.m.

Bardwell Baptist Church at 323 U.S. 51 North in Bardwell, Kentucky - prayer vigil starting at 3:30 p.m.

Paducah Tilghman High School - prayer circle on Wednesday, Jan. 24 at 7:10 a.m. on the front lawn

McCracken County High School Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the MCHS Prayer group will hold a prayer circle for the students and staff of Marshall County at 7:20 am in the C-Plant auditorium Wednesday, January 24.

Ohio Valley Baptist youth group located at 1424 Highway 60 in Ledbetter, Kentucky - prayer service on Wednesday, January 24.

St. Mary School System – rosary and prayer on Wednesday, January 24 at 7:15 p.m. in high school chapel.

