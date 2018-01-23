House considers bill to reduce time for jobless benefits

A school shooting occurred at the Marshall County Kentucky High School on Tuesday morning.
A Cairo, Illinois man has pleaded guilty to the attempted armed robbery of the First National Bank in Cairo in 2014.
The 2018 Congressional Art Competition for high school students in public, private, and home schools across southeast and south central Missouri is underway.
The community is joining hands to gather for those affected by the Marshall County High School deadly school that happened the morning of Tuesday, January 23. If you have a vigil or prayer circle you would like to add, let us know by messaging us on Facebook.
After a cold night tonight, the remainder of the work week will bring more sunshine and gradually warming conditions.
