VA Announces "Telebenefits" Program

A new program to help veterans has been announced, according to the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center.

The VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff and the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) St. Louis Regional Office in St. Louis announced a new “telebenefits” program designed to benefit area veterans who have questions about their benefits.

It uses a live video chat to consult with the VBA about disabilities, home loans, life insurance, etc.

Veterans do not have to be VA patients to use the new service.

Appointments are available on Fridays and can be arranged by contacting the medical center at 573-778-4466.

