Steele, MO man charged with failing to register as sex offender

Police in Steele, Missouri said a man has been jailed after failing to register as a sex offender.

According to Police Chief Billy Joe Stanfield, on Jan. 22, Terry Curry, 50, was charged with failure to register as a sex offender with bond set at $100,000.

Curry failed to register with the Pemiscot County Sheriff's Department.

He was taken to the Pemiscot Co. Jail.

