At least 15 vehicles involved in fatal Missouri collision

A school shooting occurred at the Marshall County Kentucky High School on Tuesday morning.
A new program to help veterans has been announced, according to the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center.
Police in Steele, Missouri said a man has been jailed after failing to register as a sex offender.
The Latest on a shooting at a Kentucky high school (all times local):
The car-crunching destruction will take place in Louisville, KY when the National Demolition Derby Association comes to Freedom Hall for the Bluegrass Bash Demolition Derby.
