At least 15 vehicles involved in fatal Missouri collision

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say at least two people are dead after a car and tractor-trailer collided in a crash involving at least 15 vehicles in suburban St. Louis.

The cause of the accident on Interstate 64 around 8 a.m. Tuesday is not yet clear. Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesman Juston Wheetley did not immediately have information about the victims.

TV footage shows a car wedged under the tractor-trailer. The cab of the tractor-trailer and the car caught fire, with black smoke visible for miles before firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Wheetley didn't know if anyone else was injured in the wreck.

The eastbound lanes of I-64 have been closed and traffic is backed up for miles. Officials are warning that the roadway won't be clear for several hours.

