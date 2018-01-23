WATCH LIVE at Noon: Updates to deadly Marshall Co. High School shooting investigation

Authorities are reporting one person was killed and others were wounded Tuesday in a high school shooting in rural Kentucky.
Students inside Marshall County High School are speaking out after running for their lives after a gunman opens fire.
The Latest on a shooting at a Kentucky high school (all times local):
The Latest on a shooting at a Kentucky high school (all times local):
Following a domestic violence incident in Kennett, Missouri a residence was set on fire.
Officials are expected to release new developments in the deadly high school shooting at noon on Thursday, January 25.
The community is joining hands to gather for those affected by the Marshall County High School deadly school that happened the morning of Tuesday, January 23. If you have a vigil or prayer circle you would like to add, let us know by messaging us on Facebook.
Several lawmakers and community officials have expressed their reactions following the deadly shooting at Marshall County High School.
Hopkinsville High School in Kentucky was on lockdown Thursday morning.
The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
Officials are expected to release new developments in the deadly high school shooting at noon on Thursday, January 25.
The former daycare owner pleaded no contest in the case and faced a maximum sentence of three years.
The Doomsday Clock is now the closest to midnight since the Cold War. Midnight symbolizes the apocalypse.
Police have released video of a fatal shooting at the end of a car chase on a northern Virginia highway.
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.
When Baloo the cat found out her owner didn’t like dead animals, she shifted to leaves instead.
Hoover City School officials accepted the resignation of the Hoover High Teacher who admitted to saying a racial slur to her students – twice.
The court proceeding is the latest step as authorities seek to sever ties between David and Louise Turpin and their 13 children, whom the parents are accused of torturing and abusing.
She says there is no escaping God in her school. And although raised as a Christian, the teenager says the pressure to pray on campus has instead backfired and led to her losing her faith. Now the Webster Parish student is an agnostic living in the heart of America's Bible Belt. And for the first time, Kaylee Cole - a 17-year-old whose family contacted the ACLU upset over prayer at school - discusses why she has chosen to sue.
