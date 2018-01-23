Marshall Co. High School shooting suspect appears in court

Authorities are reporting one person was killed and others were wounded Tuesday in a high school shooting in rural Kentucky.
Authorities are reporting one person was killed and others were wounded Tuesday in a high school shooting in rural Kentucky.
Students inside Marshall County High School are speaking out after running for their lives after a gunman opens fire.
Students inside Marshall County High School are speaking out after running for their lives after a gunman opens fire.
The Latest on a shooting at a Kentucky high school (all times local):
The Latest on a fatal shooting at a Kentucky high school (all times local):
The Latest on a shooting at a Kentucky high school (all times local):
The Latest on a fatal shooting at a Kentucky high school (all times local):
Missouri Governor Eric Greitens will answer budget questions on Facebook at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, January 25.
Missouri Governor Eric Greitens will answer budget questions on Facebook at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, January 25.
More than 3,000 pounds of beef meatball products are being recalled due to possible listeria contamination.
More than 3,000 pounds of beef meatball products are being recalled due to possible listeria contamination.
The 15-year-old suspect in the Marshall County High School shooting was in court on Thursday, January 25.
The 15-year-old suspect in the Marshall County High School shooting was in court on Thursday, January 25.
We are seeing lots of sunshine today with a few strong wind gusts.
We are seeing lots of sunshine today with a few strong wind gusts.
A Missouri bill would make it legal for organizations to provide drug users with free needles.
A Missouri bill would make it legal for organizations to provide drug users with free needles.
The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
The 15-year-old suspect in the Marshall County High School shooting was in court on Thursday, January 25.
The 15-year-old suspect in the Marshall County High School shooting was in court on Thursday, January 25.
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.
The former daycare owner pleaded no contest in the case and faced a maximum sentence of three years.
The former daycare owner pleaded no contest in the case and faced a maximum sentence of three years.
The Doomsday Clock is now the closest to midnight since the Cold War. Midnight symbolizes the apocalypse.
The Doomsday Clock is now the closest to midnight since the Cold War. Midnight symbolizes the apocalypse.
Hoover City School officials accepted the resignation of the Hoover High Teacher who admitted to saying a racial slur to her students – twice.
Hoover City School officials accepted the resignation of the Hoover High Teacher who admitted to saying a racial slur to her students – twice.
Pharmacies around the Lowcountry are dealing with a shortage of Tamiflu as the number of confirmed flu-cases continues to rise.
Pharmacies around the Lowcountry are dealing with a shortage of Tamiflu as the number of confirmed flu-cases continues to rise.
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is charging a Bullard man accused of trying to get an underage girl to exchange nude pictures with him.
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is charging a Bullard man accused of trying to get an underage girl to exchange nude pictures with him.
"I will not quit on [my family] and I will not quit on myself," said the young Arizona mother who was shot in the head during the nation's deadliest mass shooting. Jovanna Calzadillas will be released from the hospital Thursday.
"I will not quit on [my family] and I will not quit on myself," said the young Arizona mother who was shot in the head during the nation's deadliest mass shooting. Jovanna Calzadillas will be released from the hospital Thursday.
Police say the investigation will look into whether or not the boy’s parents may have owned a gun he had access to, and if so, they could face charges.
Police say the investigation will look into whether or not the boy’s parents may have owned a gun he had access to, and if so, they could face charges.