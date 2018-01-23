Funeral arrangements made for 2 Marshall Co. High School shooting victims

The Latest on a fatal shooting at a Kentucky high school (all times local):

Students inside Marshall County High School are speaking out after running for their lives after a gunman opens fire.

Two people were killed in a shooting at Marshall County High School on Tuesday morning. (Source: WPSD)

Authorities are reporting one person was killed and others were wounded Tuesday in a high school shooting in rural Kentucky.

Two students died in the school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning, January 23.

The victims were 15-year-old Preston Cope and 15-year-old Bailey Holt.

Holt died at the scene and Cope died later at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Cope's visitation will be two days held at Marshall County High School's Reed Conder Memorial Gymnasium.

It will be on Saturday, January 27 from 4-9 p.m and on Sunday, January 28 from 1-3 p.m.

His funeral service will follow the Sunday visitation at 3 p.m. at the gym as well.

Bailey Holt's visitation will be January 27 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Reed Conder Memorial Gymnasium. Her funeral will be Jan. 28 at 1 p.m. at Twin Lakes Worship Center.

Funeral arrangements were made for both through the Collier Funeral Home in Benton, Ky.

Suspect in court

The 15-year-old suspect in the Marshall County High School shooting was in court on Thursday, January 25.

He is facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault. In Kentucky, assault carries the same penalty as attempted murder.

According to Marshall County Assistant County Attorney Jason Darnell, the suspect appeared in juvenile court and was ordered detained. He will be transferred to a juvenile facility.

During the hearing, Darnell said they notified the court they will be filing formal paperwork to ask that the suspect be certified as an adult.

Under Kentucky law, if you are 14 years old and commit a felony with a firearm, you can be charged as an adult.

Darnell said that paperwork will be filed within the week and then a hearing will be scheduled soon.

Under Kentucky law, a probable cause and detention hearing, which is like a bail hearing for adults, have to be scheduled in juvenile court. At that time, Darnell said the 15-year-old suspect will be charged as a youthful offender with two counts of murder and 12 counts of assault, not attempted murder.

According to Darnell, they felt the assault charges are the right way to go at this point and they carry the same penalties as attempted murder charges.

Darnell said in a news conference on Wednesday, only victims and victim family members will be allowed in the juvenile hearing. They will then ask the court to certify him as an adult and then take the case to a Marshall County Grand Jury already scheduled for February 13.

The suspect is being held in a secure juvenile facility. All the victims are being notified in case they want to attend the hearing today.

Marshall County Schools Superintendent Trent Lovett also spoke during the news conference on Wednesday.

After seeking advice from school leaders and authorities across the country, Lovett said they've decided getting things back to normal is the best course of action.

The elementary and middle school will return to class today at regular times. Lovett said parents will be allowed to attend school with their children and buses will run at regularly scheduled times.

The high school will not be in session. Lovett did not announce when it will re-open.

He thanked all of his students and staff, noted several acts of heroism and praised first responders.

Victims of the shooting

Bailey Holt's mother Secret Holt released photos to KFVS on Wednesday morning.

“We feel all the prayers and so appreciate the support. But, please also remember the other innocent victims in this horrific act of violence. She was such a perfect sweet soul and this is just unbearable for our family,” Secret said.

A total of 20 people were affected by the shooting. Sixteen suffered from gunshot wounds. Fourteen of the victims were male and six were female.

There were five male patients taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn. One being Preston Cope who later died at the hospital. Their ages ranged from 14 to 18-years-old.

As of 4 p.m. on Wednesday, the information officer at Vanderbilt University Medical Center reported the female patient who went to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital on Tuesday night was discharged.

As of Thursday morning two more patients have been discharged. There are still two, male patients in the care of the medical center. One is listed in stable condition. One is listed in critical but stable condition.

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin said the shooter was also a 15-year-old male student, during a joint news conference with the Kentucky State Police. He said 16 others received gunshot wounds and four students received non-gunshot related injuries. The four students were injured while trying to escape the scene.

Special needs student Daniel Austin, 17, suffered a gunshot wound to the right arm, according to his mother. After the shooting, a teacher rushed him to the hospital.

Three students who were transported to Lourdes Hospital in Paducah have been released.

"This is a wound that is going to take a long time to heal, and for some in this community will never heal," Bevin said.

All Marshall County Schools have called off classes on Wednesday, January 24.

The shooting

At 7:57 a.m., the gunman entered the school and began shooting with a handgun.

Police received the first 911 call at 7:59 a.m.

Less than 10 minutes after, first responders arrived on the scene.

Kentucky State Police said the investigation is ongoing, and the suspect was taken into custody by Marshall County Sheriff Department at the school. Bevin said the suspect was detained in a non-violent manner.

The identity of the suspected shooter has not been released by authorities.

Three teenagers had gunshot wounds to the head, one to the arm, and another to the chest and stomach according to Oscar Guillamondegui, M.D., MPH, Medical Director of Trauma ICU. They were all listed in stable condition and were expected to survive their injuries.

Students were transported to North Marshall Middle School after the incident where parents were told to pick them, according to a post on the school's Facebook page.

One student said they could never look at their school the same way again.

Today there will be sheriff's deputies at all county schools to assist the resource officers.

Parents of the victims were notified.

People were asked not to call the school or Marshall County Dispatch.

Kentucky State Police said anyone with a vehicle parked on the high school's property will be allowed to pick up their vehicle at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. They could pick up their vehicle at the Highway 68 entrance. If the keys to their vehicle were inside the building, they had to bring a second set, as they were not allowed to enter any buildings on the campus.

The investigation

The investigation is being led by the Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team (KSP CIRT), with assistance from local and federal agencies.

They were assisted Tuesday by the Marshall County Sheriff's Department and the McCracken County Sheriff's Department.

The investigation will include looking into the teen’s home life, along with interviews with student witnesses and others in the are when it happened.

The entire school is being treated as a “dynamic crime scene.” The entrance is currently blocked off. Investigators expect their work will take several days.

KSP Critical Incident Response Team was still working the crime scene Tuesday.

The Kentucky State Police Commissioner said the event struck the heart of Kentucky.

Community responses

Marshall County High School is home of the Marshals. It is an extremely tight-knit community.

High school football and basketball games are a community event. The stands are always full of parents, grandparents, former students and teachers.

A recent report on school performance reports 1,369 students are enrolled with a 94 percent graduation rate.

The Murray vs. Calloway County basketball game on Tuesday night was themed with Marshall County High School's school colors. Murray dressed in blue and Calloway County in orange as they united in this time of tragedy

A counseling center will be open at the old Pepsi Bottling Plant at 1531 Highway 641 North, Benton, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning today. A family resource center has been set up at the Kentucky Agriculture Extension Office at 1533 Mayfield Highway, Benton.

Several lawmakers and community officials have expressed their reactions following the tragedy.

Earlier today, I spoke with @GovMattBevin of Kentucky regarding yesterday’s shooting at Marshall County High School. My thoughts and prayers are with Bailey Holt, Preston Cope, their families, and all of the wounded victims who are in recovery. We are with you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2018

Several churches and schools will hold prayer vigils and services to pray for the victims to cope with the tragedy. CLICK HERE for a list.

