Funeral arrangements made for 2 Marshall Co. High School shooting victims

Authorities are reporting one person was killed and others were wounded Tuesday in a high school shooting in rural Kentucky.
Authorities are reporting one person was killed and others were wounded Tuesday in a high school shooting in rural Kentucky.
Students inside Marshall County High School are speaking out after running for their lives after a gunman opens fire.
Students inside Marshall County High School are speaking out after running for their lives after a gunman opens fire.
The Latest on a shooting at a Kentucky high school (all times local):
The Latest on a fatal shooting at a Kentucky high school (all times local):
The Latest on a shooting at a Kentucky high school (all times local):
The Latest on a fatal shooting at a Kentucky high school (all times local):
The Carbondale Police Department received three reports of counterfeit money being used at local businesses.
The Carbondale Police Department received three reports of counterfeit money being used at local businesses.
Two students died in the school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning, January 23.
Two students died in the school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning, January 23.
A HazMat team responded to Whitehaven Welcome Center located at 1845 Lone Oak Road off I-24 exit 7 to investigate a suspicious white substance.
A HazMat team responded to Whitehaven Welcome Center located at 1845 Lone Oak Road off I-24 exit 7 to investigate a suspicious white substance.
Missouri Governor Eric Greitens will answer budget questions on Facebook at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, January 25.
Missouri Governor Eric Greitens will answer budget questions on Facebook at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, January 25.
More than 3,000 pounds of beef meatball products are being recalled due to possible listeria contamination.
More than 3,000 pounds of beef meatball products are being recalled due to possible listeria contamination.
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is charging a Bullard man accused of trying to get an underage girl to exchange nude pictures with him.
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is charging a Bullard man accused of trying to get an underage girl to exchange nude pictures with him.
The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.
Two students died in the school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning, January 23.
Two students died in the school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning, January 23.
"I will not quit on [my family] and I will not quit on myself," said the young Arizona mother who was shot in the head during the nation's deadliest mass shooting. Jovanna Calzadillas will be released from the hospital Thursday.
"I will not quit on [my family] and I will not quit on myself," said the young Arizona mother who was shot in the head during the nation's deadliest mass shooting. Jovanna Calzadillas will be released from the hospital Thursday.
Hoover City School officials accepted the resignation of the Hoover High Teacher who admitted to saying a racial slur to her students – twice.
Hoover City School officials accepted the resignation of the Hoover High Teacher who admitted to saying a racial slur to her students – twice.
The Doomsday Clock is now the closest to midnight since the Cold War. Midnight symbolizes the apocalypse.
The Doomsday Clock is now the closest to midnight since the Cold War. Midnight symbolizes the apocalypse.
The league folded in 2001 after only one season. Rumors of the XFL’s return began to pick up steam in late 2017.
The league folded in 2001 after only one season. Rumors of the XFL’s return began to pick up steam in late 2017.
Trump has said repeatedly that any deal to protect those immigrants from deportation is contingent on money for the border wall and other security measures.
Trump has said repeatedly that any deal to protect those immigrants from deportation is contingent on money for the border wall and other security measures.
The cruise ship where a Louisiana woman fell off is set to arrive in New Orleans Thursday. Juwanna Brooks, 44, was identified as the woman who fell off the Carnival Triumph Sunday near Mexico. The cruise took off Saturday from New Orleans heading to Cozumel. Brooks' mother said the cruise line officials contacted her after she fell overboard. The search for Brooks is ongoing. Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.
The cruise ship where a Louisiana woman fell off is set to arrive in New Orleans Thursday. Juwanna Brooks, 44, was identified as the woman who fell off the Carnival Triumph Sunday near Mexico. The cruise took off Saturday from New Orleans heading to Cozumel. Brooks' mother said the cruise line officials contacted her after she fell overboard. The search for Brooks is ongoing. Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.