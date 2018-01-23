2 dead, 19 injured in Kentucky high school shooting; suspect in custody

Authorities are reporting one person was killed and others were wounded Tuesday in a high school shooting in rural Kentucky.

Two students have died in a school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning.

The victims were a 15-year-old male and a 15-year-old female.

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin said shooter also was a 15-year-old male student, during a joint news conference with the Kentucky State Police. He said 14 others received gunshot wounds and 19 people were injured overall.

"This is a wound that is going to take a long time to heal, and for some in this community will never heal," Bevin said.

The shooting

At 7:57 a.m. the gunman entered the school.

Police received the first 911 call at 7:59 a.m.

Less than 10 minutes after, first responders arrived on the scene.

The female student died at the scene, while the male student died after being flown to a hospital. Bevin said at least five other victims had been flown to regional hospitals for treatment.

The shooter will be charged with murder and attempted murder.

Kentucky State Police said the investigation was ongoing, but the suspect has been taken into custody at the school and the scene was secure. Bevin said the suspect was detained in a non-violent manner.

The identities of the victims and the suspected shooter have not been released by authorities.

There are reportedly five patients at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, TN. There is no information available on the victims at this time.

Students have been transported to North Marshall Middle School. Parents are being told to pick up their students there, according to a post on the school's Facebook page.

Parents of the victims have been notified.

People were asked not to call the school or Marshall County Dispatch.

The investigation

Officials with the Kentucky State Police are handling the investigation. They were assisted by the Marshall County Sheriff's Department and the McCracken County Sheriff's Department.

McCracken County officials have deputies at all area schools to help ease any fears according to Sheriff Jon Hayden.

Community responses

Hardin Baptist Church will be opening their doors for students and families at their 641 location from 12-2 p.m.

The Kentucky Education Association said leaders and staff are just learning the details.

KEA leaders and staff are just learning details of the unfolding tragedy in Marshall County. We know that this kind of senseless, preventable violence will have a profound and lasting impact on the entire community, as was the case in West Paducah and too many other communities where students, faculty and staff have been assaulted. KEA President Stephanie Winkler said, “We are saddened by the news from Marshall County. Our prayers and our thoughts are with everyone there who has been affected. Every student deserves a safe place to learn and employees deserve a safe place to work.” KEA and NEA will continue to reach out to members, friends and colleagues in the Marshall County Schools to offer help and support through the difficult weeks and months ahead.

Superintendent Joshua W. Stafford of Vienna High School released a statement about the situation just to the south of Vienna, Illinois.

"We are aware that there has been an active shooter event at Marshall County School which is about 45 minutes south of us. As confirmed via our local law enforcement the shooter has been apprehended. We are in constant contact with local authorities and, as already is a frequent practice, we will have uniformed officers on campus and around the school. Everyone's vigilance in safety matters is key. If you hear or see something never hesitate to say something. Preventing and or responding to these situations require you and the entire community to be active and engaged. We do appreciate the continued efforts of local law enforcement, school staff, the school safety team, the early intervention team, and the entire community for the numerous trainings, communication enhancements, and collaboration of resources that have have and continue to develop in our efforts to keep everyone safe and prepared. If you have any questions or concerns please let me know. Thank you." - Joshua W. Stafford, Superintendent

The Kentucky Department of Education is reaching out to Marshall County school officials with support.

Responses from officials

Kentucky Governor Bevin released a statement after his press conference.

"This is a tremendous tragedy and speaks to the heartbreak present in our communities. It is unbelievable that this would happen in a small, close-knit community like Marshall County. As there is much unknown, I encourage people to love on each other at this time. Do not speculate, but come alongside each other in support and allow the facts to come out." -Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tweeted that his thoughts are with all involved.

Closely tracking reports of the tragedy in Benton, #Kentucky at Marshall County High School and my thoughts are with the students, teachers, faculty, and the entire community. Thank you to the first responders who continue to put themselves in harm's way to protect others. — Leader McConnell (@SenateMajLdr) January 23, 2018

He also commented on the tragedy on the Senate floor.

“First, this morning began with reports of a tragedy at Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky. State officials have reported at least one confirmed death and several injuries. My staff in western Kentucky is at the high school and is in close contact with local officials. They are monitoring the situation and will be providing me with updates throughout the day. “I know I speak for communities across my home state in sending prayers of comfort and healing to students, faculty, and everyone affected by this violence. Our hearts are with the entire community in Marshall County. And our gratitude is with the first responders who rush into harm’s way.”

