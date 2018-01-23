2 dead, 19 injured in Kentucky high school shooting; suspect in custody

Authorities are reporting one person was killed and others were wounded Tuesday in a high school shooting in rural Kentucky.
The Latest on a shooting at a Kentucky high school (all times local):
A school shooting occurred at the Marshall County Kentucky High School on Tuesday morning.
A new program to help veterans has been announced, according to the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center.
Police in Steele, Missouri said a man has been jailed after failing to register as a sex offender.
The car-crunching destruction will take place in Louisville, KY when the National Demolition Derby Association comes to Freedom Hall for the Bluegrass Bash Demolition Derby.
A school shooting occurred at the Marshall County Kentucky High School on Tuesday morning.
The 5-year-old's parents say she is in a lot of pain but is doing well.
On January 31, people in the western United States will be able to see a supermoon, blue moon and lunar eclipse at the same time.
The family of a 20-year-old woman and mother is coping with her loss after she was found shot to death at a Myrtle Beach motel overnight.
Ashley Morrow was planning a wedding to her boyfriend of 11 years when she received devastating news.
A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating after video of an assault case at a comedy club on Decker Boulevard spread via social media over the weekend.
The wholesale street value of the heroin is approximately $2 million. The retail street value of the heroin is approximately $10 million.
The Ohio man who said his wife died during a trip to Graceland now admits he dumped her body in the Tennessee river.
Ellis County Sheriff's Office said a suspect is in custody after a school shooting in Italy, Texas on Monday morning.
