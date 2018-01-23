2 dead, 18 injured in Kentucky high school shooting; suspect in custody

Authorities are reporting one person was killed and others were wounded Tuesday in a high school shooting in rural Kentucky.
Students inside Marshall County High School are speaking out after running for their lives after a gunman opens fire.
The Latest on a shooting at a Kentucky high school (all times local):
Two students died in a school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning, January 23.
Several lawmakers and community officials have expressed their reactions following the deadly shooting at Marshall County High School.
Paducah police are investigating a threat against a student a Paducah Tilghman High School.
Law enforcement responded to a shooting around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 23.
The Perryville Police Department needs the public's help in identifying two people about an ongoing investigation.
Two students died in a school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning, January 23.
