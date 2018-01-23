2 dead, 18 injured in Kentucky high school shooting; suspect in custody

The Latest on a fatal shooting at a Kentucky high school (all times local):

Two students died in a school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning, January 23.

The victims were 15-year-old Preston Cope and 15-year-old Bailey Holt.

Holt died at the scene and Cope died later at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin said the shooter was also a 15-year-old male student, during a joint news conference with the Kentucky State Police. He said 16 others received gunshot wounds and four students received non-gunshot related injuries. The four students were injured while trying to escape the scene.

Special needs student Daniel Austin, 17, suffered a gunshot wound to the right arm, according to his mother. After the shooting, a teacher rushed him to the hospital.

Three students who were transported to Lourdes Hospital in Paducah have been released.

"This is a wound that is going to take a long time to heal, and for some in this community will never heal," Bevin said.

All Marshall County Schools have called off classes on Wednesday, January 24.

The shooting

At 7:57 a.m., the gunman entered the school and began shooting with a handgun.

Police received the first 911 call at 7:59 a.m.

Less than 10 minutes after, first responders arrived on the scene.

The shooter will be charged with two counts of murder and several counts of attempted murder.

Kentucky State Police said the investigation was ongoing, but the suspect was taken into custody by Marshall County Sheriff Department at the school. Bevin said the suspect was detained in a non-violent manner.

The identities of the all the shooting victims and the suspected shooter have not been released by authorities.

A total of 20 people were affected by the shooting. Sixteen suffered from gunshot wounds. Fourteen of the victims were male and six were female.

There were five male patients taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn. One being Preston Cope who later died at the hospital. Their ages ranged from 15 to 18-years-old. Three of the remaining male patients remain in critical condition and one is in stable condition.

A female patient was sent to Vanderbilt University Medical Center at 6:30 p.m. She is stable condition.

Three teenagers had gunshot wounds to the head, one to the arm, and another to the chest and stomach according to Oscar Guillamondegui, M.D., MPH, Medical Director of Trauma ICU. They were all listed in stable condition and expected to survive their injuries.

Students have been transported to North Marshall Middle School. Parents are being told to pick up their students there, according to a post on the school's Facebook page.

One student said they could never look at the school the same way again.

Parents of the victims have been notified.

People were asked not to call the school or Marshall County Dispatch.

Kentucky State Police said anyone with a vehicle parked on the high school's property will be allowed to pick up their vehicle at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. They could pick up their vehicle at the Highway 68 entrance. If the keys to their vehicle were inside the building, they had to bring a second set, as they were not allowed to enter any buildings on the campus.

The investigation

Officials with the Kentucky State Police along with the FBI are handling the investigation. They were assisted by the Marshall County Sheriff's Department and the McCracken County Sheriff's Department.

The investigation will include looking into the teen’s home life, along with interviews with student witnesses and others in the are when it happened.

The entire school is being treated as a “dynamic crime scene.” The entrance is currently blocked off. Investigators expect their work will take several days.

KSP Critical Incident Response Team is still working the crime scene at this time and will be for several hours.

The Kentucky State Police Commissioner said the event struck the heart of Kentucky.

McCracken County officials have deputies at all area schools to help ease any fears according to Sheriff Jon Hayden.

Community responses

Marshall County High School is home of the Marshals. It is an extremely tight-knit community.

High school football and basketball games are a community event. The stands are always full of parents, grandparents, former students and teachers.

A recent report on school performance reports 1,369 students are enrolled with a 94 percent graduation rate.

The Murray vs. Calloway County basketball game on Tuesday night was themed with Marshall County High School's school colors. Murray dressed in blue and Calloway County in orange as they united in this time of tragedy

A family resource center has been established for anyone who may need supplies. A counseling center will be set up at the Pepsi Bottling Building.

Several lawmakers and community officials have expressed their reactions following the tragedy.

Several churches and schools will hold prayer vigils and services to pray for the victims to cope with the tragedy. CLICK HERE for a list.

