1 confirmed dead in shooting at Kentucky High School, suspect in custody

One person was killed in a school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning.

Kentucky State Police confirmed there are multiple victims. Police also said a suspect is in custody and the scene is secure.

The identity of the person who died was not immediately known. The number of additional victims and extent of injuries to those victims was not known.

Students have been transported to North Marshall Middle School. Parents are being told to pick up their students there, according to a post on the school's Facebook page.

Parents of the victims have been notified.

People are asked not to call the school or Marshall County Dispatch.

Officials with the Kentucky State Police are handling the investigation.

Superintendent Joshua W. Stafford of Vienna High School released a statement about the situation just to the south of Vienna, Illinois.

"We are aware that there has been an active shooter event at Marshall County School which is about 45 minutes south of us. As confirmed via our local law enforcement the shooter has been apprehended. We are in constant contact with local authorities and, as already is a frequent practice, we will have uniformed officers on campus and around the school. Everyone's vigilance in safety matters is key. If you hear or see something never hesitate to say something. Preventing and or responding to these situations require you and the entire community to be active and engaged. We do appreciate the continued efforts of local law enforcement, school staff, the school safety team, the early intervention team, and the entire community for the numerous trainings, communication enhancements, and collaboration of resources that have have and continue to develop in our efforts to keep everyone safe and prepared. If you have any questions or concerns please let me know. Thank you." - Joshua W. Stafford, Superintendent

The Kentucky Department of Education is reaching out to Marshall County school officials with support.

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin tweeted earlier that the shooter had been taken into custody.

Police were expected to release updated information soon.

Tragic shooting at Marshall County HS...Shooter is in custody, one confirmed fatality, multiple others wounded...Much yet unknown...Please do not speculate or spread hearsay...Let’s let the first responders do their job and be grateful that they are there to do it for us... — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) January 23, 2018

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tweeted that his thoughts are with all involved.

Closely tracking reports of the tragedy in Benton, #Kentucky at Marshall County High School and my thoughts are with the students, teachers, faculty, and the entire community. Thank you to the first responders who continue to put themselves in harm's way to protect others. — Leader McConnell (@SenateMajLdr) January 23, 2018

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

