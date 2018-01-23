Scott Co. mailboxes damaged, officials look for information

A school shooting occurred at the Marshall County Kentucky High School on Tuesday morning.
The car-crunching destruction will take place in Louisville, KY when the National Demolition Derby Association comes to Freedom Hall for the Bluegrass Bash Demolition Derby.
The Scott County Sheriff's Office has received several complaints about mailboxes being damaged.
The Red Cross now considers the situation critical and is reissuing an urgent call for blood and platelet donors.
We are in for a cloudy Tuesday. Laura Wibbenmeyer says clouds have settled back into the Heartland and they will be very slow to move out today.
A school shooting occurred at the Marshall County Kentucky High School on Tuesday morning.
The 5-year-old's parents say she is in a lot of pain but is doing well.
The family of a 20-year-old woman and mother is coping with her loss after she was found shot to death at a Myrtle Beach motel overnight.
A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.
Ashley Morrow was planning a wedding to her boyfriend of 11 years when she received devastating news.
Jury selection for Bill Cosby's criminal sex assault retrial will start March 29 in the suburban Philadelphia county where he's accused of drugging and molesting a woman in 2004.
The Ohio man who said his wife died during a trip to Graceland now admits he dumped her body in the Tennessee river.
A Michigan doctor who came to the U.S. from Poland as a young child is in jail nearly a week after immigration agents arrested him at his home.
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating after video of an assault case at a comedy club on Decker Boulevard spread via social media over the weekend.
Military officials told CNN the Russian ship is being tracked by the USS Cole and other US Navy assets.
