Scott Co. mailboxes damaged, officials look for information

Keep an eye on your mailboxes if you live in Scott County,

The Scott County Sheriff's Office has received several complaints about mailboxes being damaged.

It is happening on State Highway PP and County Highway 311 area.

If you know anything about this please contact Scott County Sheriff's Office at 573-545-3525.

