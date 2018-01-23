First Alert: Wind and clouds cover the area - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

First Alert: Wind and clouds cover the area

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
(KFVS) -

We are in for a cloudy Tuesday. 

Laura Wibbenmeyer says clouds have settled back into the Heartland and they will be very slow to move out today. 

The strong winds we saw overnight, will start to calm down by the afternoon and evening hours today. 

Highs will be much cooler, but near normal for this time of year, in the lower 40s. 

Southwestern counties may see a little sunshine before it sets this evening, but most areas won't see the clouds push out of the area until the overnight hours into Wednesday.

 Dry conditions are expected until Saturday.  Scattered rain likely through parts of your Saturday.

