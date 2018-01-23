Paducah police honor fallen officers, family

The Red Cross now considers the situation critical and is reissuing an urgent call for blood and platelet donors.
We are in for a cloudy Tuesday. Laura Wibbenmeyer says clouds have settled back into the Heartland and they will be very slow to move out today.
Police in Paducah, Kentucky are seeking the public’s help finding surviving relatives of four fallen officers.
Kentucky would eventually eliminate a program allowing public school students to work from home during snow days under a bill that has cleared the state Senate.
Good morning, it is Tuesday, January 23. First Alert Forecast The day will begin a bit chilly today but temperatures will rise as the day goes on.
A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.
The 5-year-old's parents say she is in a lot of pain but is doing well.
The Ohio man who said his wife died during a trip to Graceland now admits he dumped her body in the Tennessee river.
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating after video of an assault case at a comedy club on Decker Boulevard spread via social media over the weekend.
A Michigan doctor who came to the U.S. from Poland as a young child is in jail nearly a week after immigration agents arrested him at his home.
Democrats climbed onboard after two days of negotiations that ended with new assurances from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that the Senate would consider immigration proposals in the coming weeks.
Ashley Morrow was planning a wedding to her boyfriend of 11 years when she received devastating news.
The family of a 20-year-old woman and mother is coping with her loss after she was found shot to death at a Myrtle Beach motel overnight.
Emanuel Zayas, 14, had surgery in Miami to treat the benign tumor, but he later developed kidney and lung complications.
Military officials told CNN the Russian ship is being tracked by the USS Cole and other US Navy assets.
