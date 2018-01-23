Bill would eventually end Kentucky's snow-day school program - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Bill would eventually end Kentucky's snow-day school program

(Source: Stock image/Pixabay) (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky would eventually eliminate a program allowing public school students to work from home during snow days under a bill that has cleared the state Senate.

Senate bill 73 passed the Kentucky Senate by a vote of 36-0. The bill would eliminate the state's Non-Traditional Instruction program in three years. The program lets district send work home with students during snow days, so the day does not count as an absence and the school does not have to make it up by the end of the year.

But Republican state Sen. David Givens said some districts are having students do minimal work and counting it as a school day. He said the program creates "disparities of learning" among the state's school districts.

The bill now heads to the House of Representatives.

