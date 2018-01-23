Bill would eventually end Kentucky's snow-day school program

The Red Cross now considers the situation critical and is reissuing an urgent call for blood and platelet donors.
We are in for a cloudy Tuesday. Laura Wibbenmeyer says clouds have settled back into the Heartland and they will be very slow to move out today.
Police in Paducah, Kentucky are seeking the public’s help finding surviving relatives of four fallen officers.
Kentucky would eventually eliminate a program allowing public school students to work from home during snow days under a bill that has cleared the state Senate.
Good morning, it is Tuesday, January 23. First Alert Forecast The day will begin a bit chilly today but temperatures will rise as the day goes on.
