5 things to know 1/23

Good morning, it is Tuesday, January 23.

First Alert Forecast

The day will begin a bit chilly today but temperatures will rise as the day goes on.

Expect clouds over most of the Heartland.

Temperatures will be on the mild side for most of the day.

Daybreak lows will be about 29 north to the 35 south.

Today will be breezy and feel colder.

Mostly cloudy early then some clearing late. Highs about 40 north to 47 south. Winds NW 10-20.

Making headlines

A Tsunami Watch has been issued for Hawaii following a large quake off Alaska.

The government shutdown ended Monday after Democrats voted to temporarily pay for resumed operations and Republicans agreed that the Senate will take up the plight of young immigrant "dreamers."

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens aims to cut funding for Missouri Colleges and Universities again in a new budget proposal.

A shooting in Mound City, Illinois left one person injured. Three suspects are in custody.

Officers are investigating a robbery attempt that left the victim with a bullet wound in Sikeston, Missouri.

Illinois lawmakers held a hearing on marijuana legalization Monday.

