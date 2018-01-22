Missouri 8th Congressional District Art Competition

The 2018 Congressional Art Competition for high school students in public, private, and home schools across southeast and south central Missouri is underway.

The theme for the competition is "Our Nation, Our District, Our Community." Students may submit original paintings, drawings, collages, mixed media, computer-generated art, and photographs.

Congressman Jason Smith and a panel of art experts will select a winning work of art to be displayed in the Capitol for one year.

You can find the rules at capearts.org.

Please note that these are last year's rules which should be considered a guideline. Disregard all dates and deadlines, as they are not current. The 2018 rules will be posted as soon as possible.

Every student who enters will receive a certificate of recognition and have his or her art displayed in May at the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau.

The winner of the 8th Congressional District Art Contest will receive free airfare for two to attend a national recognition reception in Washington, D.C. held in June.

Ten runners-up will receive public recognition and be invited to a reception with Congressman Smith in early May.

Contact Leslie Herbst at the Cape Girardeau District Office for more information at 573-335-0101 or Leslie.Herbst@house.mail.gov.

