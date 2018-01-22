Shooting in Mound City, IL leaves one injured

Pulaski County Sheriff's Department responded to shots fired in Mound City, Ill. on Jan. 22 at 7:30p.m.

According to Sheriff's Randy Kern, one person was injured in the shooting.

Three male suspects have been taken into custody.

We'll continue to follow this story and bring you the latest details as they develop both on air and online.

