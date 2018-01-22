Gov. Greitens' budget proposal means more cuts to Missouri Colleges and Universities

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens unveiled his budget proposal for the next fiscal year.

In the proposal, Gov. Greitens aims to cut funding for Missouri Colleges and Universities again.

"We've had to make some tough choices this year," said Gov. Greitens. "And while we're increasing funding for elementary and secondary education by 87 million dollars, Higher Education will see a 7.7 percent reduction."

This means a 68 million dollars in cuts to Missouri's public colleges and Universities.

President of Southeast Missouri State University, Dr. Carlos Vargas, said after the budget cuts last year, the University will have to back to the drawing board.

The University's goal is to try and give the community and students the same level of education that they've grown accustomed to while still making the cuts necessary.

Dr. Vargas also mentioned that he would like to see the economy improve in the state like the Governor wants, but he sees a bit a problem.

"It is difficult to assume that we can fill those jobs that we are talking about creating with graduates when we are not able to produce those graduates so we'll just have to see how we do," said Dr. Vargas.

The big thing Dr. Vargas is worried about now is the large decrease in funding to the higher education system for the second year in a row.

The administration is interested to see how the new programs to increase scholarships will play out as well.

