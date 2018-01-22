Police looking for stolen bike suspects

Paducah police are looking for two suspects who they say took six bicycles from Academy Sports on January 12-13.

The bicycles are described as an 18- and 20-inch men’s, navy blue and green Diamondback M Trace Dual Sport Mountain Bikes and a 19-inch women’s gray Calico bicycle. The total value of the bikes is more than $1,500.

The men are described as white, one wearing a black coat and gray cap, the other wearing a hunter green and navy blue coat, light-colored pants and a dark cap.

Call Paducah police at 270-444-8550 with any information.

