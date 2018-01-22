Police looking for stolen bike suspects

Good morning, it is Tuesday, January 23. First Alert Forecast The day will begin a bit chilly today but temperatures will rise as the day goes on.
Good morning, it is Tuesday, January 23. First Alert Forecast The day will begin a bit chilly today but temperatures will rise as the day goes on.
Pulaski County Sheriff's Department responded to shots fired in Mound City, Ill. on Jan. 22 at 7:30p.m.
Pulaski County Sheriff's Department responded to shots fired in Mound City, Ill. on Jan. 22 at 7:30p.m.
Missouri Governor Eric Greitens unveiled his budget proposal for the next fiscal year.
Missouri Governor Eric Greitens unveiled his budget proposal for the next fiscal year.
Officers are investigating a robbery attempt that left the victim with a bullet wound in Sikeston, Missouri.
Officers are investigating a robbery attempt that left the victim with a bullet wound in Sikeston, Missouri.
Paducah police are looking for two suspects who they say took six bicycles from Academy Sports on January 12-13.
Paducah police are looking for two suspects who they say took six bicycles from Academy Sports on January 12-13.
A Tsunami Watch has been issued for Hawaii following a large 8.0-magnitude quake off Alaska.
A Tsunami Watch has been issued for Hawaii following a large 8.0-magnitude quake off Alaska.
The Ohio man who said his wife died during a trip to Graceland now admits he dumped her body in the Tennessee river.
The Ohio man who said his wife died during a trip to Graceland now admits he dumped her body in the Tennessee river.
The family of a 20-year-old woman and mother is coping with her loss after she was found shot to death at a Myrtle Beach motel overnight.
The family of a 20-year-old woman and mother is coping with her loss after she was found shot to death at a Myrtle Beach motel overnight.
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating after video of an assault case at a comedy club on Decker Boulevard spread via social media over the weekend.
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating after video of an assault case at a comedy club on Decker Boulevard spread via social media over the weekend.