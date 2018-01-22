3 wanted after reported theft at south side Paducah store

Police are looking for three people in connection to a reported theft at the Kroger on Paducah's south side.

An employee said a man came through her check-out lane to buy a pillow and two gift cards. She said another man distracted her and manipulated the cash register to close the sale.

A man is accused of leaving the store with a pillow and cards without paying.

A second man and woman tried the same scam but were caught when the employee notified the manager.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270/444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL.

