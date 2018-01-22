3 wanted after reported theft at south side Paducah store - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

3 wanted after reported theft at south side Paducah store

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

Police are looking for three people in connection to a reported theft at the Kroger on Paducah's south side. 

An employee said a man came through her check-out lane to buy a pillow and two gift cards. She said another man distracted her and manipulated the cash register to close the sale. 

A man is accused of leaving the store with a pillow and cards without paying.

A second man and woman tried the same scam but were caught when the employee notified the manager. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270/444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL.

