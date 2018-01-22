Lawmakers continue quick work on victims' rights proposal

Good morning, it is Tuesday, January 23. First Alert Forecast The day will begin a bit chilly today but temperatures will rise as the day goes on.
Pulaski County Sheriff's Department responded to shots fired in Mound City, Ill. on Jan. 22 at 7:30p.m.
Missouri Governor Eric Greitens unveiled his budget proposal for the next fiscal year.
Officers are investigating a robbery attempt that left the victim with a bullet wound in Sikeston, Missouri.
Paducah police are looking for two suspects who they say took six bicycles from Academy Sports on January 12-13.
