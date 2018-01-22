Basic and Advanced Citizens Police Academy in Carbondale, IL

The Carbondale Police Department is taking applications for the Basic and Advanced Citizens Police Academy classes.

The purpose of the Citizen’s Police Academy (CPA) is to develop positive relations and a better understanding and communication between the police and the community through education.

Citizens will gain an appreciation of the problems and challenges facing law enforcement and have an opportunity to offer comments and ideas regarding solutions.

Basic and Advanced Classes will be offered. Each academy will have five sessions.

The Basic Academy will focus on an overview of police department divisions, low-level patrol tactics and traffic stops, introduction to investigations and crime scenes.

Advanced Academy will consist of higher level patrol tactics and traffic stops, Bomb Squad presentation, drug investigations, and firearms familiarization.

The advanced class will be open for those who completed the basic class or prior CPA graduates. The CPA is free and anyone over the age of 18 is welcome to apply for the class.

Amber Ronketto said that the program was set up to help the public understand why the police operate the way they do.

“We want people to know why we do the things we do,” said Ronketto. “Why does an officer take so long to get to your car after making a stop? Is there is a particular reason why they are doing something and they might not have the time right then and there to explain it to you?”

The goal is to create a growing nucleus of responsible, well-informed citizens, who have the potential of influencing public opinions about police practices and services.

Classes for the Basic Citizens Police Academy will be held on the following schedule:

1 - Wednesday, February 7, 2018 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

2 - Wednesday, February 14, 2018 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

3 - Wednesday, February 21, 2018 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

4 - Wednesday, February 28, 2018 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

5 – Wednesday, March 7, 2018 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Classes for the Advanced Citizen's Police Academy will be held on the following schedule:

1 - Wednesday, March 28, 2018 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

2 - Wednesday, April 4, 2018 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

3 - Wednesday, April 11, 2018 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

4 – Saturday, April 14, 2018 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

5 - Wednesday, April 18, 2018 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Every applicant will undergo a background check. Our goal is to increase the knowledge of each student on “who, what, when, why and how” the Carbondale Police Department operates.

Those interested in attending the Academy should contact Officer Randy Mathis at 457-3200 ext. 402 or rmathis@ci.carbondale.il.us

Applications are available by visiting the police department’s form page at http://carbondalepolice.com/forms or can be picked up at the Carbondale Police Department.

Applications are due by Monday, February 5 for the Basic Class and by March 26 for the Advanced Class.

