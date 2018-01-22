2 arrested on meth charges in western KY

After an investigation, two Lone Oak, Kentucky residents are facing meth-related charges.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, Jodi Gainey, 35, and Carl McGuffie, 43, both are facing trafficking and possession of methamphetamine charges. They are also facing possession of drug paraphernalia charges.

During interviews, investigators said they admitted to the meth use and had arranged for a transaction to take place.

A search of the home showed meth smoking devices, some that were hidden inside a bedroom wall and behind a T.V.

Detectives also found meth in the home in the 700 block of Bleich Road, according to the sheriff's office.

Both were taken to the McCracken County Jail.

