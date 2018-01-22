Saint Francis appoints Julie Woodruff as Chief Nursing Officer

Saint Francis has announced the appointment of Julie Woodruff, RN, BSN, as Chief Nursing Officer.

Woodruff will be responsible for the standards of patient care and nursing practice.

She will be providing authority and accountability regarding patient care and nursing practice as the nurse leader at an executive level.

Woodruff will also participate with the Board of Directors, Executive Staff and clinical leaders to assist in the directing and decision-making structure and processes of the Medical Center.

Joining Saint Francis in 1998, Woodruff, served as Operating Room Manager before being named Surgical Services Director in 2016. Her experience also includes service as a Nurse Manager and Surgical Assistant for an OB-GYN practice.

Woodruff earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Master of Business Administration from Southeast Missouri State University.

