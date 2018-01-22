Poplar Bluff, MO drummer plays with The Killers onstage

Keyven Dunn is a musician from Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and this drummer just got an opportunity that may be hard to "beat."

The Killers are a nationally-known band whose signature song is "Mr. Brightside." Keyven was in the crowd on Friday, near the stage.

He got the lead singer's attention when he held up a sign asking if he could play drums on their song "For Reasons Unknown."

Keyven works at Shivelbine's in Cape Girardeau.

He says he's been playing drums for more than 20-years.

