Ameren Illinois files petition to pass on tax savings

Natural gas and electric customers could save a few dollars per month in Illinois.

Ameren Illinois said the savings could be $2-3 for natural gas and $1 for electric customers.

That's if the Illinois Commerce Commission approves the company's plan to pass on savings from the decrease in the federal corporate tax rate.

"Under the new tax plan, Ameren Illinois’ effective tax rate will decrease by nearly 13%,” said Richard Mark, chairman, and president, Ameren Illinois. "The plan we have filed with the ICC gives us the ability to expedite the return of these savings to our customers."

Customers will save approximately $1.70 per month on their electric bill in 2018 as a result of the previous ICC ruling.

