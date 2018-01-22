Voter ID cards, guides to be sent out in Cape Girardeau County, MO

Residents of Cape Girardeau County can expect new voter identification cards in the mail soon.

According to the county clerk's office, this is in connection with the canvassing the voter rolls as required by state and federal laws.

Voter Information Guides will also be mailed.

Registered voters in Cape Girardeau County who do not receive the cards or guides by the first week in February should contact the county clerks office at (573)243-3547.

