Voter ID cards, guides to be sent out in Cape Girardeau County, MO

Investigators are at the scene of an incident in Mound City, Illinois.
Investigators are at the scene of an incident in Mound City, Illinois.
Missouri Governor Eric Greitens unveiled his budget proposal for the next fiscal year.
Missouri Governor Eric Greitens unveiled his budget proposal for the next fiscal year.
Officers are investigating a robbery attempt that left the victim with a bullet wound in Sikeston, Missouri.
Officers are investigating a robbery attempt that left the victim with a bullet wound in Sikeston, Missouri.
Paducah police are looking for two suspects who they say took six bicycles from Academy Sports on January 12-13.
Paducah police are looking for two suspects who they say took six bicycles from Academy Sports on January 12-13.
Police are looking for three people in connection to a reported theft at the Kroger on Paducah's south side.
Police are looking for three people in connection to a reported theft at the Kroger on Paducah's south side.
Democrats align with a plan to reopen the federal government Senate breaks filibuster.
Democrats align with a plan to reopen the federal government Senate breaks filibuster.
A search-and-rescue operation is underway after a woman fell off the Carnival Triumph into the Gulf of Mexico Sunday night.
A search-and-rescue operation is underway after a woman fell off the Carnival Triumph into the Gulf of Mexico Sunday night.
The victim sustained cuts from a razor blade to her palm and calf.
The victim sustained cuts from a razor blade to her palm and calf.
Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict confirms a 2-year-old girl died at Forrest General Hospital over the weekend due to complications from the flu. Benedict said the child is from Sumrall.
Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict confirms a 2-year-old girl died at Forrest General Hospital over the weekend due to complications from the flu. Benedict said the child is from Sumrall.
A Michigan doctor who came to the U.S. from Poland as a young child is in jail nearly a week after immigration agents arrested him at his home.
A Michigan doctor who came to the U.S. from Poland as a young child is in jail nearly a week after immigration agents arrested him at his home.
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating after video of an assault case at a comedy club on Decker Boulevard spread via social media over the weekend.
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating after video of an assault case at a comedy club on Decker Boulevard spread via social media over the weekend.
The Ohio man who said his wife died during a trip to Graceland now admits he dumped her body in the Tennessee river.
The Ohio man who said his wife died during a trip to Graceland now admits he dumped her body in the Tennessee river.
An Arizona woman gets a medical scare when what she thought was the flu turned out to be a flesh-eating disease.
An Arizona woman gets a medical scare when what she thought was the flu turned out to be a flesh-eating disease.
Emanuel Zayas, 14, had surgery in Miami to treat the benign tumor, but he later developed kidney and lung complications.
Emanuel Zayas, 14, had surgery in Miami to treat the benign tumor, but he later developed kidney and lung complications.
Military officials told CNN the Russian ship is being tracked by the USS Cole and other US Navy assets.
Military officials told CNN the Russian ship is being tracked by the USS Cole and other US Navy assets.