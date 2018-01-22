Verizon Wireless Store Burglary in Murray, KY

Murray Police Department responded to an alarm on Jan. 18 around 5:04 a.m.

According to police, when they arrived at the Verizon Wireless store on Chestnut Street and saw that the door was damaged and the store had been broken into. The was no sign of the suspects when police arrived.

After cleaning up and taking inventory, they found that several thousand dollars in theft and damage were done.

Police learned that Verizon stores in nearby counties had also been broken into the same way and on the same morning.

Police believe that the same individuals broke into several stores within a couple days.

Murray Police Department is asking if you have any information regarding these thefts to contact them at (270) 753-1621 or call your local police department.

