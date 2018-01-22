Hawley wants penalties for Missouri records law violations

Natural gas and electric customers could save a few dollars per month in Illinois. Ameren Illinois said the savings could be $2-3 for natural gas and $1 for electric customers.
Natural gas and electric customers could save a few dollars per month in Illinois. Ameren Illinois said the savings could be $2-3 for natural gas and $1 for electric customers.
Missouri Governor Eric Greitens released his budget recommendations for the 2019 fiscal year on Monday, January 22.
Missouri Governor Eric Greitens released his budget recommendations for the 2019 fiscal year on Monday, January 22.
Seven years later, 9 households are breaking ground on their new permanent homes, according to Kyle Schott, Regional Director with Catholic Charities.
Seven years later, 9 households are breaking ground on their new permanent homes, according to Kyle Schott, Regional Director with Catholic Charities.
Keyven Dunn is a musician from Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and this drummer just got an opportunity that may be hard to "beat."
Keyven Dunn is a musician from Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and this drummer just got an opportunity that may be hard to "beat."
Murray Police Department responded to an alarm on Jan. 18 around 5:04 a.m.
Murray Police Department responded to an alarm on Jan. 18 around 5:04 a.m.