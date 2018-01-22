Zeigler, IL police car collides with courthouse retaining wall d - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Zeigler, IL police car collides with courthouse retaining wall during pursuit

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
BENTON, IL (KFVS) -

A Zeigler, Illinois police car collided with a courthouse retaining wall during a pursuit, according to the Benton Police Department.

It happened on January 22 around 1:20 a.m.

The crash is still under investigation.

