Driver arrested after RV chase, ramming police car in Williamson Co., IL

Natural gas and electric customers could save a few dollars per month in Illinois. Ameren Illinois said the savings could be $2-3 for natural gas and $1 for electric customers.
Missouri Governor Eric Greitens released his budget recommendations for the 2019 fiscal year on Monday, January 22.
Seven years later, 9 households are breaking ground on their new permanent homes, according to Kyle Schott, Regional Director with Catholic Charities.
Keyven Dunn is a musician from Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and this drummer just got an opportunity that may be hard to "beat."
Murray Police Department responded to an alarm on Jan. 18 around 5:04 a.m.
The Ohio man who said his wife died during a trip to Graceland now admits he dumped her body in the Tennessee river.
A search-and-rescue operation is underway after a woman fell off the Carnival Triumph into the Gulf of Mexico Sunday night.
Democrats align with a plan to reopen the federal government Senate breaks filibuster.
Grassfires west of the Dallas-Fort Worth area have closed down parts of I-20.
An American flag dangles upside down in the wind. A wandering dog cowers. And people say thanks that no one was seriously hurt or worse. That was the picture Monday in DeKalb, Texas, in the wake of a tornado the previous night.
Emanuel Zayas, 14, had surgery in Miami to treat the benign tumor, but he later developed kidney and lung complications.
A Mid-South woman said she was nearly kidnapped by a driver of ride-sharing service.
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating after video of an assault case at a comedy club on Decker Boulevard spread via social media over the weekend.
Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict confirms a 2-year-old girl died at Forrest General Hospital over the weekend due to complications from the flu. Benedict said the child is from Sumrall.
The Saint Louis Zoo is offering a Valentine's Day sloth adoption package to help care for the animals.
