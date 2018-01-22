Driver arrested after RV chase, ramming police car in Williamson Co., IL

A Carbondale man faces several felony charges after allegedly leading police on a chase while driving an RV.

According to Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick, deputies tried to stop the RV just after 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 19. The RV had reportedly been involved in a pursuit with officers in Marion earlier in the day.

The driver, later identified as Kevin Page, refused to stop.

Deputies used stop sticks in an effort to get Page to stop and two of the RV tires were damaged.

The chase continued through Johnston City and into Herrin on Stotlar Road.

Vick said it all ended after Page rammed a Herrin Police cruiser several times. The squad car was driving in front of Page with its flashing emergency lights on.

Page faces charges of aggravated fleeing and eluding, aggravated assault on a police officer, theft of a motor vehicle, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

