Don't miss 'Super Blue Blood Moon' Jan. 31

The "super blue blood moon" will be visible early in the morning on January 31. (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)

Set your alarm a little early to see the pre-dawn "super blue blood moon" on Wednesday, January 31.

According to NASA, the full moon on Jan. 31 is special for three reasons. It's the third in a series of supermoons," which is when the moon is closer to Earth in its orbit and about 14 percent brighter than usual. It's also the second full moon of the month, commonly known as a "blue moon." Because the super blue moon will pass through Earth's shadow, it will take on a reddish tint, known as a "blood moon."

If you live in North America, Alaska or Hawaii, it will be visible before sunrise on Jan. 31. For everyone else, it can be seen during the moonrise in the morning on the 31st.

Those who live in the Central time zone will have the best viewing. The penumbra will be at 4:51 a.m. and by about 6:15 a.m., the Earth's reddish shadow will be clearly noticeable on the moon.

You can click here for more information from NASA.

