Rend Lake facilities closed during government shutdown

Several Rend Lake facilities are shut down due to the government shutdown on Jan. 20.

Areas affected include:

The Rend Lake Project Office and Visitor Center

All gated day use areas including Jackie Branch, Turnip Patch, Ina Boat Ramp, South Marcum, and North Marcum.

The water portion of Rend Lake and the bike trail remain open for use by visitors during the shutdown.



Access to the lake is available in the Wayne Fitzgerrell State Park, the Sailboat Harbor, and the Rend Lake Conservancy District Boat Ramp located off Route 154.

The full service Rend Lake Marina is open and continues operating on winter hours.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.