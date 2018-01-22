Fight over parking leads to 1 person shot in Cape Girardeau County, MO

A Cape Girardeau County woman is facing charges after a shooting on Friday at an apartment complex.

According to the sheriff's office, Lawanda Combs, 26, is facing assault and armed criminal action charges.

Investigators said deputies were called to the apartment complex at 1112 Cape Hills Drive around 9 a.m. after reports of a group of people fighting. While on the way, deputies learned one person had been shot.

Several people were fighting over lack of parking at the apartment complex. Combs fired a gun several times and hitting the victim once, according to investigators.

The victim at first did not seek medical treatment but told officers he would go at a later time.

Combs was arrested and charges were filed on Saturday, Jan. 20 by prosecutors.

Bond was set at $100,000 cash or surety.

She was taken to the Cape Girardeau County Justice Center in Jackson, Missouri.

