Divine intervention: lost Bible found in unexpected place

This Bible was found in a parking lot in Union City, TN. (Source: Kathy Taylor Johnson Facebook)

Call it luck, call it fate, or call it divine intervention. Whatever you choose, this is a story that will make you smile.

Kathy Johnson of Union City, Tennessee recently lost her card to get inside the gym. When she asked the staff at the gym about it on Sunday, they told her to check the end of the parking lot where the recent snow had been plowed.

Johnson found someone else's card along with something a lot more special: a Bible with the name William Burl Ervin on it.

She opened the Bible and noticed notes and other items in it, so she knew the man that lost it was certainly missing it.

So, Johnson picked it up and took it home to dry it out and try to track down the owner.

She posted a picture on her Facebook page, and within minutes, people were contacting her about "Mr. Burl." In less than two hours, contact had been made with the owner and arrangements in place to get it back to him.

Johnson went the extra mile and used a fan and iron to dry the pages of the Bible as best she could.

Mr. Ervin picked the Bible up Monday morning. He said he'd looked everywhere for it and just couldn't imagine where it ended up.

Johnson laughed and said, "Imagine what I thought when the Good Book showed up at my feet!"

And, no, Johnson still hasn't found her gym card.

