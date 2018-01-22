State park in Reynolds Co., MO closed

A Cape Girardeau County woman is facing charges after a shooting on Friday at an apartment complex. According to the sheriff's office, Lawanda Combs, 26, is facing assault and armed criminal action charges.
Officers are investigating a robbery attempt that left the victim with a bullet wound in Sikeston, Missouri.
Call it luck, call it fate, or call it divine intervention. Whatever you choose, this is a story that will make you smile.
Missouri Governor Eric Greitens will release his budget recommendations for the 2019 fiscal year on Monday, January 22.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says, showers and thunderstorms will continue to march east across the area this morning.
Under the proposal taking shape, Democrats would agree to a three-week spending measure in return for a commitment from the Republican leadership in the Senate to address immigration policy and other pressing legislative matters in the coming weeks.
The funeral for fallen York County Detective Michael R. Doty will be held at noon Monday at Calvary Church in Charlotte, located at 5801 Pineville-Matthews Road.
The Ohio man who said his wife died during a trip to Graceland now said he dumped her body in the Tennessee river.
The victim sustained cuts from a razor blade to her palm and calf.
Attorneys for a condemned killer whose execution was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks are once again recommending the firing squad as an alternative.
Ellis County Sheriff's Office said a suspect is in custody after a school shooting in Italy, Texas on Monday morning.
Three members of the board that oversees USA Gymnastics have resigned.
Buckingham Palace is undergoing a 10-year renovation of the wiring, plumbing and heating. The project is revealing hidden treasures.
