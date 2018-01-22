State park in Reynolds Co., MO closed

Jay Nixon State Park in Reynolds County, Missouri is closed to the public.

The 1,231 acres for the park were bought in 2015 with money from a Natural Resource Damage Assessment and Restoration settlement.

When we went looking for the park in January 2017, we had a hard time finding it.

The property is heavily forested and includes a 50-acre lake, according to a fact sheet from mostateparks.com.

Jay Nixon State Park is one of three state park properties that has not been developed. The other two are Ozark Mountain State Park in Taney County and Bryant Creek State Park in Douglas County.

The state recently closed a public comment period in response to the Division of State Parks' request for input on the future of each property. You can read those comments here.

