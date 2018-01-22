Graves County School District announces kindergarten registration

The Graves County School District will conduct kindergarten/entry-level registration for the 2018-2019 school year Tuesday, March 20.

An incoming student must be 5 years of age on or before August 1, 2018.

Parents should contact the school for an appointment.

The district conducts all screenings at the start of the school year.

Current preschool students must also register at this time for kindergarten.

Parents may be required to provide proof of residence, for example a natural gas or electric bill.

Parents must bring the child's Social Security card, the official birth certificate, an original copy of the current immunization certificate, a dental exam form (cannot accept preschool exam), an eye exam form, and a medical exam form.

Please call the child's school to schedule an appointment.

