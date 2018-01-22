Kentucky attorney general sues national opioid distributor

A Cape Girardeau County woman is facing charges after a shooting on Friday at an apartment complex. According to the sheriff's office, Lawanda Combs, 26, is facing assault and armed criminal action charges.
A Cape Girardeau County woman is facing charges after a shooting on Friday at an apartment complex. According to the sheriff's office, Lawanda Combs, 26, is facing assault and armed criminal action charges.
Officers are investigating a robbery attempt that left the victim with a bullet wound in Sikeston, Missouri.
Officers are investigating a robbery attempt that left the victim with a bullet wound in Sikeston, Missouri.
Call it luck, call it fate, or call it divine intervention. Whatever you choose, this is a story that will make you smile.
Call it luck, call it fate, or call it divine intervention. Whatever you choose, this is a story that will make you smile.
Missouri Governor Eric Greitens will release his budget recommendations for the 2019 fiscal year on Monday, January 22.
Missouri Governor Eric Greitens will release his budget recommendations for the 2019 fiscal year on Monday, January 22.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says, showers and thunderstorms will continue to march east across the area this morning.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says, showers and thunderstorms will continue to march east across the area this morning.